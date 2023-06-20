Watch CBS News
Cambridge tops list of best communities in US for families

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE – A Massachusetts city tops the list for the best places for families to live in the U.S.

Fortune ranked 1,900 cities and towns and Cambridge came out on top.

Cambridge was ranked No. 1 for its quality of education and accessibility to things like restaurants and museums.

Portsmouth, N.H. came in second on the list.

Portland, Maine, South Burlington, Vermont and Norwalk Connecticut were the other New England communities in the top 30. 

First published on June 20, 2023 / 8:58 AM

