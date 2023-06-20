Cambridge tops list of best communities in US for families

Cambridge tops list of best communities for families

CAMBRIDGE – A Massachusetts city tops the list for the best places for families to live in the U.S.

Fortune ranked 1,900 cities and towns and Cambridge came out on top.

Cambridge was ranked No. 1 for its quality of education and accessibility to things like restaurants and museums.

Portsmouth, N.H. came in second on the list.

Portland, Maine, South Burlington, Vermont and Norwalk Connecticut were the other New England communities in the top 30.