Cambridge Police release new images of suspect in string of sexual assaults
CAMBRIDGE -- Cambridge Police released new images of a suspect in a string of sexual assaults.
In three separate attacks, the man was described as possibly Hispanic, approximately 5'3" - 5'8" with a medium build, and carrying a dark backpack.
Police said the man had a unique walk and appeared to run on his toes.
The first attack was reported on February 10 around 9:10 a.m. near Mason Street and Phillips Place. The second was on April 13 around 8:40 a.m. near the Porter Exchange Shopping Center on Mass Ave. The third was on August 24 around 3:20 p.m. near Prescott Street and Broadway.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call police at 617-349-3300 or use the anonymous tipline at 617-349-3359 and leave a message.
