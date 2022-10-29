Watch CBS News
Local News

Cambridge Police release new images of suspect in string of sexual assaults

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Cambridge Police release new images of suspect in string of sexual assaults
Cambridge Police release new images of suspect in string of sexual assaults 00:22

CAMBRIDGE -- Cambridge Police released new images of a suspect in a string of sexual assaults. 

In three separate attacks, the man was described as possibly Hispanic, approximately 5'3" - 5'8" with a medium build, and carrying a dark backpack. 

Police said the man had a unique walk and appeared to run on his toes. 

The first attack was reported on February 10 around 9:10 a.m. near Mason Street and Phillips Place. The second was on April 13 around 8:40 a.m. near the Porter Exchange Shopping Center on Mass Ave. The third was on August 24 around 3:20 p.m. near Prescott Street and Broadway. 

cambridge-assault-suspect-intro-frame-573.jpg
Cambridge Police said the man is wanted in connection with three separate attacks. Cambridge Police

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call police at 617-349-3300 or use the anonymous tipline at 617-349-3359 and leave a message.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 12:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.