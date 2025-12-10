Cambridge police search for gunman who fired shots at off-duty officer

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts are looking for a man who allegedly shot at an off-duty police officer while he was sitting in his car.

Cambridge police said it happened on Wednesday around 4 a.m. The officer parked his personal car near Cambridge Street and the Roosevelt Towers and was wearing plain clothes when authorities said someone approached the window with a weapon drawn.

"What ended up happening is our officer was coming home, four in the morning, parked their car. They hear somebody yelling at them, a person that they do not know, so they look up and they see a firearm," Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow said.

Gunman fired multiple rounds

That man allegedly fired multiple rounds at the car as the officer drove off. The gunfire shattered one of the car windows, but that officer was uninjured. "The officer is shaken up, but we are providing them with care support," Elow said.

The officer allegedly drove themselves to the police station to report the incident but at the same time a Shot Spotter on Cambridge Street notified police of the scene. The suspect ran off.

It is still unclear whether that gunman was targeting that officer or after whoever was in his path.

Donald Colins lives in the area and said, "It's sad a lot of crime is going on in this neighborhood. For them to be shooting at a police officer is wrong. It's really wrong. I mean they should be in jail."

Police are asking for the public's help in gathering details on the suspects' identity or whereabouts.