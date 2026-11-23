A whirlwind trip became a true blessing for a couple from Cambridge, Massachusetts, when their baby ended up in the hands of Pope Leo. It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment as little Gabi's lifetime is just beginning.

"It was truly God's providence. He wanted us to be there, right time right place. Everything led to this moment. We're very blessed," said Kelly and João Andrade.

The proud parents from Cambridge are believers. But they could barely believe their eyes last week, seeing their sweet seven-month-old in the holy hands of Pope Leo in St. Peter's Square.

"We were crying, we were shaking. Your voice is a little bit trembling. Just beautiful," they recalled.

They didn't have tickets to the general audience; the tired traveling parents forgot it was even Wednesday. It was so late, they sailed through security and were ecstatic to see Pope Leo on a huge screen — but also moving toward them.

"He turns, it's beautiful because he plays with her for at least two or three seconds. From our perspective we see her back, Pope's smile. Playing with her hands. We were like wow this is happening. All the crowd around us was cheering and celebrating because they get more seconds of the Pope in front of them," João said.

Seven-month-old Gabi from Cambridge, Massachusetts, is blessed by Pope Leo. CBS Boston

Gabriela, named for the Angel Gabriel, was born hours before Easter Sunday. And this gift from God has led the devout couple even deeper in their faith.

"All the tourists are seeking the beauty. You look to the ceiling and you see art. For us, this beauty has a name, has a face, has purpose within us," he added.

Back home in Cambridge, they are still on cloud nine, with well wishes pouring in from the faithful around the world.

"Especially right before Thanksgiving too. Lots of reasons to be grateful, lots of reasons to be thankful. She is such a joy. Such a blessing; really beautiful to see God's plans for her," Kelly said.

The family's sweet celebration continues this coming weekend when a newly ordained friend will baptize Gabi, officially welcoming her into God's family.