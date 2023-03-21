Cam Newton throwing at Auburn pro day

BOSTON -- Cam Newton did not take a single snap in the NFL last season. But the veteran quarterback isn't ready to quit football.

Instead, the 33-year-old will be returning to his alma mater to try to show NFL scouts and coaches that he still has what it takes to play quarterback in the NFL by partaking in Auburn's pro day.

Pro days are typically reserved for collegiate players looking to work out in front of those scouts and coaches, but Newton will be in a slightly different position when he throws passes to some of Auburn's pass catchers.

Newton was the NFL's MVP in 2015, leading the Panthers to a 15-1 regular-season record and a Super Bowl appearance. Injuries set him back in 2018 and 2019, an underwhelming season running an undermanned Patriots offense in 2020 didn't help, and his comeback stint in Carolina in 2021 was promising at the start but fizzled thereafter.

As such, Newton couldn't find a team that wanted him last year. Throughout it all, he's insisted that there aren't 32 quarterbacks in the world who are better than he is, and he reiterated that message when announcing his pro day appearance.

"Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs!" Newton said in a video posted to his Twitter page. "Don't worry about it. I'ma show you. I can't wait to show you. I love it. I love it."

Newton added: "Ain't 32 mother [bleepers] better than me. You dig?"

Newton only played one season at Auburn, but it was prolific, as he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to an undefeated national championship season. Newton threw for 2,854 yards with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 14 games, while also rushing for 1,473 yards and 20 touchdowns that year.

Newton was then selected with the No. 1 overall pick by Carolina, where he spent nine seasons before joining the Patriots as a free agent in 2020.

It's unclear how much interest NFL teams might have in Newton after he struggled in 2020 and 2021 before having no NFL job last season, but the quarterback made clear his intent to not fade away quietly.