Caleb Durbin traded to Boston Red Sox from Milwaukee Brewers in a 6-player deal

The Boston Red Sox made a trade on the eve of Spring Training, acquiring Milwaukee Brewers infielder Caleb Durbin and two others in a 6-player trade on Monday.

Durbin, who finished third in 2025 National League Rookie of the Year voting, comes to Boston along with infielder Andruw Monasterio, infielder/catcher Anthony Seigler, and a draft selection in Competitive Balance Round B of the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

In exchange, the Red Sox sent pitchers Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan to Milwaukee along with infielder David Hamilton.

Durbin was the centerpiece of the deal. After he made his MLB debut on April 18, he hit .256 in 136 games. Durbin had 25 doubles, 11 home runs, 60 runs scored and drove in 53 runs.

Monasterio is 28 years old and hit .270 in 68 games with the Brewers last year. He made starts at shortstop, second base, third base and at the minor league level played some first base as well as left field.

Seigler saw action in 34 games with the Brewers last season. He hit .194 with six runs score and 5 RBI.

The Red Sox originally acquired the 24-year-old Harrison when they traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants last year. Drohan went 5-2 with a 3.00 ERA in the minors. Hamilton hit .198 with six home runs and 22 stolen bases in 91 games last year.

Pitchers and catchers report for Red Sox Spring Training in Fort Myers, Florida on Tuesday.