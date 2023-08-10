C.J. Stroud throws interception on first NFL drive

BOSTON -- Every quarterback has a "Welcome to the NFL" moment. C.J. Stroud's came Thursday night in Foxboro. It wasn't all that pleasant.

The No. 2 overall pick took the field for the preseason opener for his Houston Texans against the New England Patriots, and he completed his first pass -- a short completion to Nico Collins along the left sideline for a gain of 8 yards.

From there, things went poorly.

After the Texans picked up a first down on the ground, Stroud took a sack for a 15-yard loss on first-and-10. He ran for a short gain of 4 yards on the next play, but he tried to throw to the sticks on third-and-21, and veteran defensive back Jalen Mills had it read perfectly.

Mills easily stepped in front of Tank Dell to pick off the pass. Mills ran it back 13 yards, setting the Patriots' offense up for business at the 24-yard line.

New England cashed in with a field goal, but not before giving that unfriendly welcome to the NFL to the Texans' top pick.

Stroud played just two series, going 2-for-4 for 13 yards with the interception and the sack, giving him a 17.7 passer rating in that brief work.