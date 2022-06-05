Car hits 2 pedestrians in Burlington, causing critical injuries
BURLINGTON - A car struck two pedestrians in Burlington Sunday morning, leaving them critically hurt.
Burlington police said the crash happened just before noon at Francis Wyman Road and Cedar Street.
Police said bystanders and other drivers aided the victims before first responders arrived. Their conditions were described as stable but critical.
The driver who hit the pedestrians stayed at the scene, police said. No other details were immediately released.
