5 buildings damaged after massive fire in Lawrence, Massachusetts

Five buildings were damaged in a massive fire on Lowell Street in Lawrence, Massachusetts Tuesday night. Approximately 20 people have been displaced, according to the Lawrence fire chief.

Firefighters responded to 324 Lowell Street shortly after 6 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls. A layer of smoke covered the Lawrence neighborhood.

Propane tanks explode

When crews arrived, there was heavy fire coming from two multi-family homes and propane tanks were exploding. Fire Chief Patrick Delaney said crews kept the fire from spreading to several other occupied buildings.

"Our crews worked very hard, they were able to keep it out of 85 Oxford which was an occupied three-family dwelling," Chief Delaney said. "We had several propane tanks going off at one time."

In the hot weather, crews struggled to contain the fast-moving flames. Two firefighters were treated heat exhaustion.

"It's a hot night in the city of Lawrence," Delaney said. "Our gear traps our heat. The men and women here worked very hard to save a lot of property."

Multiple homes were damaged in a large fire on Lowell Street in Lawrence, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Delaney said at least two of the buildings are a total loss. Crews will assess the damage to the other buildings in the morning.

In the sea of red lights and haze, some families looked for their loved ones to make sure they were safe.

"It's scary, it's scary, it really is," said resident Lisbeth Fernandes. "I don't know what's going on like I'm trying to get home to my kids."

The smoky conditions were challenging for firefighters from several communities who responded.

"It's tough, it's deep-seated, rooted fire, so it's developing a lot of smoke," Delaney said. "In tonight's humidity, it really just keeps that smoke to the ground. So a lot of our members, if you were out front, they're taking a lot of smoke in there."

Representatives from MEMA and the American Red Cross will be helping the residents impacted by the fire. The Lawrence Senior Center was being opened for residents who needed a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.