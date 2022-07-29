Most Mill Street apartment units deemed structurally sound after Worcester roof collapse

WORCESTER -- Residents of a collapsed Worcester apartment building will soon get their belongings back.

Two weeks after the roof partially caved in on the Mill Street Apartments, the city building inspector said all but five units of the 32 are structurally sound. This means it's safe for most of the residents to go inside and begin the move-out process.

Once all of the tenants' belongings are removed, the inside of the building will be gutted to further assess the building.

Earlier this week, the landlord brought dozens of tenants to court, demanding they remove their belongings. Nothing was resolved; the judge said she couldn't even consider the request until the landlord produces documentation showing the Worcester Housing Inspector says it's safe to enter the building.