Fire chief "puzzled" by Massachusetts residents ignoring burn ban amid brush fire danger

SPENCER - Fire officials across Massachusetts are pleading with residents to stop outdoor burning as brush fires continue to spread.

In Spencer, Fire Chief Bob Parsons wrote Monday that his department is "a bit puzzled" by people who are still burning leaves or using fire pits amid extremely dry conditions. He said firefighters responded to six outside fires sparked by people over the weekend.

Open burning is banned statewide through January, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

"You would think the constant media attention on the news about the 100+ brush fires in the state over the past 7 days burning over 600 acres would get peoples attention," Parsons wrote. "Nope."

In neighboring Oakham, crews have helped respond to fires in Spencer.

"We can't stress enough that there is no outdoor burning of any type allowed," the fire department said in a Facebook post Saturday. "These fires are large fires that are depleting our local resources on a daily basis right now."

Governor urges outdoor fire safety in Massachusetts

Gov. Maura Healey on Monday also urged residents to do their part and noted that there is no significant rain in the forecast that could change conditions.

"As we confront an unprecedented fall fire season, I'm asking all our residents to protect themselves, their neighbors, and their communities by refraining from any outdoor activities that involve open flames, sparks and embers, or other heat sources," Healey said.

The Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts is recommending that local fire chiefs deny any fire-related permit requests for now. Residents are advised to avoid outdoor cooking and heating, be careful when using lawnmowers and leaf blowers with hot engines that could ignite leaves, and to put out smoking materials in an ashtray and not outdoors.

The National Weather Service said that the continued dry spell means there are "elevated fire weather concerns for southern New England again on Monday."

Where the biggest brush fires are in Massachusetts

About 483 acres in Massachusetts have burned in the past week, the state said.

The biggest active brush fire identified by the state is at Middleton Pond. The 188-acre fire is about 70% contained.

The 140-acre Cain Hill fire in the Salem and Lynn area is about 50% contained, the state said. The Curry 24 fire in Devens has burned 100 acres, but is now 90% contained.

In the western part of the state, a 60-acre fire at Moose Meadow in Montgomery is only 20% contained, and the 55-acre Fitzgerald fire in Northampton is 85% contained.