Bruins to celebrate Brad Marchand's 1,000th game in pregame ceremony on Feb. 19

BOSTON -- On Tuesday night at the TD Garden, Brad Marchand will skate in his 1,000th NHL game, all of which have come as a member of the Boston Bruins.

For reaching that milestone, the team will honor its captain in a pregame ceremony on Monday, Feb. 19, prior to the game against the Dallas Stars. That game is a Presidents' Day matinee, with puck drop scheduled just after 1 p.m.

The 35-year-old Marchand made his NHL debut for Boston back in October of 2009, notching an assist on a Michael Ryder goal in a Bruins victory over Nashville.

He'd play just 20 games at the NHL level that season but became a full-time member of the team in 2010-11. He registered 41 points in 77 games in the regular season, earning a spot on a line with Patrice Bergeron and Mark Recchi. He'd end up scoring 11 goals and adding eight assists on the Bruins' run to the Stanley Cup in the spring of 2011.

A third-round pick by Boston in 2006, Marchand ranks eighth in franchis history in games played, and he can climb past Zdeno Chara at No. 7 and Wayne Cashman at No. 6 if he plays in 29 of the Bruins' remaining 30 games this season.

He ranks fifth in franchise history with 397 goals, five fewer than Rick Middleton, and he ranks eighth in team history with 513 assists -- three fewer than Cashman.

He also ranks fifth in playoff games played with 146 while being tied for second in playoff points with 128.

On Tuesday night, Marchand will become the eighth player to skate in 1,000 games for the Bruins, joining Ray Bourque (1,518), Johnny Bucyk (1,436), Bergeron (1,294), Don Sweeney (1,052), David Krejci (1,032), Cashman (1,027) and Chara (1,023).

Marchand ranks second on the Bruins this season in goals (25) and points (48), having played in all 52 games thus far.