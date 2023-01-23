Boston Bruins sign 10-year-old fan Tanner Dikan of Topsfield to honorary contract

BOSTON -- Sunday was quite the day for Topsfield 10-year-old Tanner Dikan. Not only did he get to see the Bruins win yet again, but the young super fan was part of the fun.

Before the game, the Bruins surprised Dikan with a one-day contract, making him an honorary member of the team. Tanner signed on the dotted line alongside Cam Neely and Charlie Jacobs.

"It was probably one of the best moments of my life," Tanner said of everything that he got to experience on Sunday.

Before tonight's game, in partnership with @MakeAWishMassRI, 10-year-old Tanner Dikan of Topsfield had his wish granted. Tanner, diagnosed with interstitial lung disease, signed a contract with Cam Neely and Charlie Jacobs, making him an honorary member of the #NHLBruins 👏 pic.twitter.com/Hg9FrT8odk — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 22, 2023

Tanner also got to announce the starting lineup to the players in the dressing room before the game, and then announced the starting lineup after players took the ice.

"It was very cool," Tanner said after the team's 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. "I wanted to make it so each player got the same amount of everything."

Tanner got a prime spot next to head coach Jim Montgomery at the podium after the win, and then got to meet the players. He got to spend some extra time with his favorite player, Boston forward Brad Marchand.

Dikan, who diagnosed with interstitial lung disease, got his special day through Make-A-Wish Rhode Island. He said that his favorite part was getting to meet all the players and having Marchand sign his jersey.

"It was amazing. He's probably the best player in the world," he said of Marchand.

"To see his joy and see how happy he was in the moment there, it's really nice to be part of those things," defenseman Charlie McAvoy said after the game.

"He is having the time of his life," said Mike Dikan, Tanner's father. "It's been a special moment for him; he's been a bruins fan pretty much his entire sporting 'career' here. It's been all smiles all around."

"Just to see Tanner as happy as he is, it makes me happy," added mom, Debbie.