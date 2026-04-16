Boston Bruins open NHL playoffs against Buffalo Sabres. Here's the first round schedule.

After a year away, the Boston Bruins are back in the postseason. They'll take on the Buffalo Sabres in the first round, a team experiencing the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

The Bruins earned their spot in the postseason with 100 points and the No. 1 wild card. The Sabres, meanwhile, racked up 109 points to win the Atlantic Division.

Buffalo is ending a 14-year playoff drought, which was the longest in the NHL. Boston missed the postseason last year for the first time since 2016.

Bruins NHL playoff schedule

So far, the NHL has only announced when Game 1 of the series will take place.

Here's a look at the schedule for the first round series. Check back for updates as they're announced by the NHL.

Game 1: Bruins at Sabres, Sunday, April 19, Time TBD, at KeyBank Center

Game 2: Bruins at Sabres, TBD, at KeyBank Center

Game 3: Sabres at Bruins, TBD, at TD Garden

Game 4: Sabres at Bruins, TBD, at TD Garden

Game 5: Bruins at Sabres, TBD, at KeyBank Center*

Game 6: Sabres at Bruins, TBD, at TD Garden*

Game 7: Bruins at Sabres, TBD, at KeyBank Center*

*If necessary

Bruins vs. Sabres

The Bruins found success against the Sabres this year, winning three of the four games the two teams played.

In October, Boston won games by scores of 3-1 and 4-3. The second game ended in overtime with Marat Khusnutdinov scoring in the extra session.

The teams didn't play again until December 27, when Buffalo earned a 4-1 win.

On March 25, the Bruins won the final matchup between the two teams as Pavel Zacha netted an overtime goal.