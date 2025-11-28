Zibanejad and Panarin help the Rangers knock off the Bruins 6-2

By BRENDAN McGAIR Associated Press

Mika Zibanejad scored two power-play goals to help the New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 6-2 on Friday.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists for New York in its third consecutive win. Carson Soucy, Alexis Lafreniere and Vladislav Gavrikov also scored, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 19 shots.

Boston played without key forwards David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha. Bruins coach Marco Sturm said both players are day to day.

Morgan Geekie scored his 18th goal for the Bruins, who trailed 4-0 after two periods. Casey Mittelstadt also scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves.

Panarin scored his eighth goal 3:28 into the first. He also picked up an assist on Soucy's second goal at 12:02.

Zibanejad's two goals came 45 seconds apart in the middle period after Boston's Hampus Lindholm was assessed a double minor for high-sticking.

The Rangers improved to 11-4-1 away from Madison Square Garden this season.

Back in the lineup after missing nine games due to injury, Mittelstadt shoveled home a loose puck for his fifth goal 4:07 into the third.

Lafreniere's empty-netter made it 5-2 with 3:24 left.

Up next

Rangers: Host Atlantic Division leader Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Bruins: Host Detroit on Saturday night.