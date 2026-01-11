Bruins squeak past Penguins 1-0 behind Viktor Arvidsson goal, Joonas Korpisalo shutout

Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season and the eighth of his career, Viktor Arvidsson scored and the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 on Sunday.

The Bruins won for the fifth time in six games despite going 0 for 6 on the power play a day after beating the Rangers 10-2. It was Boston's first shutout this season.

Coming off a loss at home against Calgary on Saturday that halted their season-high six game winning streak, the Penguins were shut out for the fourth time this season. Stuart Skinner stopped 17 shots.

Unlike Boston's game a day before, this one was limited in high-quality scoring chances and didn't have any whacky moments like when the Bruins were awarded a reviewed goal when most of the opponents were in their locker room at the end of the opening period.

Arvidsson's goal came 11 minutes into the first when he had two shots at a rebound, outworking defenseman Erik Karlsson before lifting a backhander past Skinner from the edge of the crease.

The Penguins made a surge late in the second, with Korpisalo's best save coming as he quickly slid across the crease to make a glove stop on Sidney Crosby's backhander from the right circle.

Bruins forward Morgan Geekie, their leading goal scorer, missed the game due to a family matter. He left Saturday's game after the opening period.

Pittsburgh's Kevin Hayes played in his 800th career NHL game.

Linesman Matt MacPherson worked his 1,000th career NHL game and was honored with a brief pregame ceremony. Each team's captain presented him with a signed jersey with his name and No. 1000 on the back.

Up next

Penguins: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Bruins: Host Detroit on Tuesday in the fourth of a five-game homestand.