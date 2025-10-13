Bruins put up fight after slow start, but fall to Lightning for first loss of season

Pontus Holmberg put Tampa Bay up by three goals late in the second period and the Lightning held on to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Monday.

Holmberg scored with a wrist shot 3:37 into the second to give the Lightning a 4-1 lead. Max Crozier and Oliver Bjorkstrand each got an assist.

Anthony Cirelli scored twice and Yanni Gourde added another for the Lightning.

Jordan Harris, Morgan Geekie and Casey Mittelstadt scored for the Bruins.

Jonas Johansson made 30 saves for the Lightning, while Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves for the Bruins.

The Bruins went scoreless on the power play in five chances.

Haverhill native Jordan Harris scores for Bruins

After logging an assist and a pair of hits in his Boston debut Saturday, Haverhill native and former Northeastern Husky Jordan Harris scored his first goal in a Bruins uniform Monday afternoon.

Harris kept the puck on a 2-on-1 early in the second period and beat Johansson with a wrister to cut Tampa's lead to 4-1.

The Haverhill kid scores on @tdgarden ice 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OLcbKcd2Wn — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 13, 2025

Harris had an incredible four-year career at Northeastern, which included a pair of Beanpot titles. He was a third-round pick by the Montreal Canadiens in 2018 and played three seasons for the Habs from 2021-22 to 2024-25. The defenseman had just one goal and four assists in 33 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets last season.

