Bruins hope Brandon Carlo can play in Game 1 after birth of son on Monday morning

BOSTON -- Monday is shaping up to be a wild day for Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo.

The 27-year-old and his wife welcomed their son to the world on Monday morning, which is of course wondeful news for the Carlo family.

Yet Carlo may not be able to properly soak in the moment, as the Bruins are opening their second-round playoff series against the Panthers in Florida on Monday night.

According to Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, Carlo is going to try to get to Sunrise in time for the 8 p.m. puck drop, and the team is hoping he can make it.

Congratulations to Brandon Carlo and his wife Mayson on welcoming a baby boy, Crew, earlier this morning!



Coach Montgomery says that the team is “very hopeful” Brando makes it to Florida in time for tonight’s game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 6, 2024

Without Carlo, the Bruins held a morning skate on Monday. Derek Forbort, who hasn't played since March 2 due to injuries that required surgery, participated in the skate, as did Andrew Peeke (who suffered an injury in Game 2 of the first round) and Matt Grzelcyk (who was a healthy scratch multiple times vs. Toronto).

Carlo played in all seven games vs. Toronto, registering a goal and an assist to go with a plus-2 rating while averaging over 21 minutes of ice time per game. His most notable impact might have been a defensive play in Game 7, when he exerted some extra effort to ensure that John Tavares didn't give the Maple Leafs a lead early in the second period.

Carlo with a huge play to keep this game tied at 0 😳 pic.twitter.com/siYms1wWBY — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 5, 2024

Carlo played in 76 regular-season games this year, scoring four goals with 10 assists and a plus-23 rating.