McAvoy facing suspension or fine for high hit on Florida's Ekman-Larsson

BOSTON -- Charlie McAvoy had to sit and wait in the Bruins' dressing room as he watched the end Boston's thrilling overtime win over the Panthers on Monday night. He'll be sitting and waiting for a call from the NHL on Tuesday, as the B's defenseman faces a potential suspension for a high hit on Florida's Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

McAvoy was given a match penalty and booted from the game at the 9:28 mark of the third period after he came barreling through the slot in front of the Florida net and threw his shoulder at the head of Ekman-Larsson. The Florida defenseman went down to the ice after the hit, and eventually left for the rest of the game.

The hit will, at the very least, cost McAvoy a decent chunk of change. But it could also end up costing him a few games when the NHL Department of Player Safety comes calling.

Charlie McAvoy is given a match penalty for this hit on Oliver Ekman-Larsson. pic.twitter.com/pZx16EXupZ — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 31, 2023

Over the weekend, former Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (now on Buffalo) was hit with a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey's Nico Hischier.

McAvoy's hit came just a few minutes after he tied the game at 2-2 with his second goal of the season. The Bruins successfully killed off the five-minute major, and did so with just four defenseman because Matt Grzelcyk left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury. Grzelcyk is expected to miss a few weeks, head coach Jim Montgomery said after the game.

McAvoy is known for his physicality and throwing around his 6-foot, 208-pound frame on the Boston blue line. He has only been suspended once in his career, hit with a one-game ban during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs for a hit on Columbus forward Josh Anderson.

Should he receive his second career suspension for the Ekman-Larsson hit, the Bruins' defense will be shorthanded for a few games. Boston could potentially call up rookie Mason Lohrei and/or Ian Mitchell from Providence to fill the void.