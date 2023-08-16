Bruce Springsteen postpones Philadelphia concerts due to illness, one week before Gillette Stadium shows

PHILADELPHIA - Bruce Springsteen has "taken ill" and is postponing two concerts in Philadelphia, one week before he's set to play a pair of shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

"Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed," read a statement on the 73-year-old rock star's social media accounts. "We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows."

Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed.



We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled… — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 16, 2023

Springsteen's next scheduled stop after Philadelphia is Foxboro for concerts on August 24 and August 26.

No other details about his health have been released. Springsteen and his E Street Band also postponed a Mohegan Sun show back in March. He was still able to perform a week later at the TD Garden.