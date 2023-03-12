Bruce Springsteen postpones Mohegan Sun show due to illness

BOSTON – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's return to New England will have to wait.

The band was scheduled to play Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on Sunday night, but the show has been postponed.

After Springsteen postponed his March 9 show in Ohio, he announced the Mohegan show will also be postponed "due to illness." No additional details were released.

"We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show," Springsteen said on social media.

The band is scheduled to play next on Tuesday in Albany. Springsteen is slated to make his return to Boston March 20 at TD Garden with an August 24 date scheduled at Gillette Stadium.