Bruce Springsteen postpones Philadelphia concerts because of illness
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Music fans hoping to be Dancing in the Dark on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park will have to wait.
Bruce Springsteen postponed his Wednesday and Friday concerts with The E Street Band at the Bank because of an illness, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer said on social media.
The 73-year-old Springsteen said they're working on rescheduled dates for the concerts.
"Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows," Springsteen wrote in a tweet.
