Bruce Springsteen postpones Philadelphia concerts because of illness

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Music fans hoping to be Dancing in the Dark on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park will have to wait.

Bruce Springsteen postponed his Wednesday and Friday concerts with The E Street Band at the Bank because of an illness, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer said on social media.

The 73-year-old Springsteen said they're working on rescheduled dates for the concerts.

"Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows," Springsteen wrote in a tweet.

