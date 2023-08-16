Bruce Springsteen postpones Philadelphia concerts because of illness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Music fans hoping to be Dancing in the Dark on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park will have to wait.

Bruce Springsteen postponed his Wednesday and Friday concerts with The E Street Band at the Bank because of an illness, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer said on social media.

Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed.



We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled… — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 16, 2023

RELATED: The Gaslight Anthem were labeled "Bruce Springsteen copycats." Now the Boss is on their new single

The 73-year-old Springsteen said they're working on rescheduled dates for the concerts.

"Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows," Springsteen wrote in a tweet.