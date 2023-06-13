Bruce Brown wants to bring Larry O'Brien Trophy to hometown Dorchester

BOSTON -- The Larry O'Brien Trophy may be coming to Boston this summer after all. It just won't be a member of the Boston Celtics hoisting it up for all to see.

Those honors will go to Dorchester native and Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown, whose fingerprints are all over the trophy and Denver's NBA championship run. Brown and the Nuggets finished off the Miami Heat in Game 5 on Monday night, winning the first NBA title in franchise history.

After the win, in which Brown scored the winning bucket and hit a pair of clutch free throws to seal the victory, he told The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn that he wants to bring the trophy to his hometown "so young kids can see what can happen when you dream."

Brown played at Wakefield High before his college career at Miami. He was a second-round pick by the Detroit Pistons in 2018, and played two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets before signing with Denver in the offseason.

Now he's an NBA champ, and wants to bring his inspirational story -- and new hardware -- back home to Dorchester.