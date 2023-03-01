Brothers help revitalize Worcester's Midtown Mall with retro clothing shop

WORCESTER – What's old is new again in Worcester.

The city's Midtown Mall is undergoing a renovation and attracting new business owners. And two Worcester-born brothers are part of the revitalization.

Concrete Collection owners Will and Matt Daughtry say they are offering retro looks at throwback prices.

"We are about condition, sustainability and affordability," Will said.

The Daughtry brothers started selling vintage clothing online during the pandemic and it took off. It was such a success that they decided to open their own brick and mortar store.

"It's really just about nostalgia and memories," Will said. "Personally, I would prefer to wear something that brings back great memories of my family growing up and the innocent times that are so great than to go out and buy a shirt or a sweater that everyone else has."

And the Midtown Mall holds a special place in their hearts.

"This was home for us," Will said. "We used to come to this building and take these old RTA buses and there was an arcade here."

The store is a hodgepodge of different eras with everything from vintage t-shirts, sneakers and collectibles.

But the brothers say they work hard to keep prices reasonable.

"We are a collection. On brands, all sizes men's clothing, women's clothes, children's clothes. And we pride ourselves on that. And making sure what we put on these racks is in great condition and someone's going to want," Will said.

And when it comes to doing business together, they say they each offer up unique perspectives for customers.

"If you're looking to step it up for date night, you'd probably come to me," Matt said. "He (Will) was an athlete growing up. I wasn't. I was just the pretty boy. He's the athlete, I'm the pretty boy and together. We get you what you need."