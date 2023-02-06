Brookline Teen Center celebrating 10 years of helping teenagers find their way

BROOKLINE -- The Brookline Teen Center opens its doors when school lets out. Everyone is welcome to enjoy some fun and games, and learn something new along the way.

This year, the BTC is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

"It's a safe base for them, outside of schools and outside their home that they can just be themselves," said Abraham Richardson, a Program Specialist at the center.

Paul Epstein and his wife, Saskia, are co-founders of the center. Their passion is in these kids.

"It's just a beautiful thing. They start out as students and members of the BTC and become friends of mine and staff members and colleagues," said Paul. "And seeing them go on to careers and then giving it back."

If you recognize that last name, it's because Paul is the twin brother of Theo Epstein, the hometown kid who helped end an 86-year curse for the Red Sox in 2004.

"I've always said that he is by far the most important member of the family because of the impact he has on society," Theo told WBZ-TV. "It goes far beyond what he's done in his professional life, having been a social worker for almost three decades and the work he's done at the Teen Center. That's the way he's lived his life -- always looking out for people."

And those people are the young men and women who go to the BTC and take advantage of all of its resources.

"Everything here you need, we have," said Teen Coordinator Garry Frazier Jr. "Pool tables, bowling alleys, yoga, murals, art, music, basketball, food services, mental health services."

"The teenage years are when you should be exploring life and trying lots of different things," said Theo. "Too often these days, kids get pigeon-holed, especially in sports. When you walk into the Teen Center, you'll see dozens and dozens of activities and kids can pick up new interests for the first time with a nurturing staff to make sure they succeed."

There's just so much to do at the Brookline Teen Center, and that's what makes it great. The cherry on top of that sundae is there is a professional music studio.

"The music studio is just amazing. It feels like you're actually having professional support," said Micaela Phelan.

Phelan is a 10th grader at Brookline High School. She loves music, and wants to study medicine and play basketball in college. She says that is only possible because of the Brookline Teen Center.

"I think I would not be able to be even sitting with you if I had not been here," Phelan told Roche. "They grow my confidence."

"This place is a Youth Center, but it's a Youth Center with a heart," said Paul. "It's a Youth Center with a mission to help every kid. Whether it's a kid that comes from the richest family or the poorest -- and anywhere in between. We are here and there's something here for them to enrich their lives."

The Brookline Teen Center is having a Poker Night fundraiser on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. There will be prizes for the Top 10 finishers, plus billiards, ping pong, and pickleball. You can get all the info on their website, BrooklineTeenCenter.org.