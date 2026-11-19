Numerous Brookline, Massachusetts, residents report being attacked by an animal they believe to be an owl. At least one victim caught the bird on camera. The animal even attacked a reporter with Brookline News, who turned her encounter into an investigation.

"Out of nowhere, it just hits me right in the neck," said Taris Besse standing at the scene of his attack near Griggs Park. "I heard it above me, so it definitely came right from the tree above me."

The confrontation left numerous marks on his skin with Besse saying his neck was gushing blood. He reached out to the state's epidemiologist for help, but since he didn't see the animal after it fled, they told him to get treated for rabies out of precaution.

"For my first booster dose going back to the hospital, the nurse said, 'Oh, are you one of the other ones who got attacked by the owl?' Then I laughed," Besse said.

It's then that Besse discovered he wasn't alone in these attacks. Milena Fernsler is a reporter for the Brookline News. It swooped down on her on Cummings Road. The incident led her to investigate the situation for a report that uncovered other victims.

An owl in Brookline, Massachusetts. Justin Britton

"I almost like hear the swooping, within like I don't know, a foot or two above me," Britton said. "I look up and I just see claws out about to land on my head. I just yell as loud as I could."

He managed to capture several photos of the owl before the attack. He says it stalked him for a block. When he yelled at the attacking bird, it quickly changed directions and flew to the other side of the street.

"It kept going basically from tree to tree, either on the same side of the street or crossing the street for about, at least a block," said Britton. "It felt like this thing definitely wants to attack us."

MassWildlife says it is rare for owls to be aggressive, and that it is almost always the result of territorial behavior around a nest site. They suspect the attacks in Brookline to be that of a single owl trying to establish that territory.