Watch CBS News
Local News

Brookline High School classes canceled, 4 hospitalized due to chemical irritant

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Hazmat situation closes Brookline High School; 4 taken to hospital
Hazmat situation closes Brookline High School; 4 taken to hospital 00:42

BROOKLINE – Two staff members and two students were hospitalized and classes were canceled for the day after a chemical irritant was released inside Brookline High School.

It happened just before noon near a first-floor bathroom inside the school on Greenough Street.

The Brookline Fire Department was ventilating the impacted area and monitoring the air quality. The area has since been cleared.

In addition to the four people who were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment, medical staff was also at the school to treat people who had minor symptoms.

No further information is currently available. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 2:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.