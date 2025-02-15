Massachusetts shop pairs cheese with astrology as they support fellow women-owned businesses

A Brookline, Massachusetts shop is serving up cheese boards with all the accoutrements paired with a glimpse into the future.

Curds and Co. is a woman-owned cheese shop on Washington Street. Owner Becky Mason describes it as a one-stop shop for all your pairings, including wines and jams. And what makes the shop so special if they like to amplify other small businesses as well.

Collaborating with women-owned businesses

"We really like to spotlight women-owned businesses and collaborate with them as much as we can, especially locally," said Mason.

The shop is bustling with customers on some school nights for their cheese and tarot events.

"We, sort of, took what we know about these elements and astrology and the different signs and tried to pair like-things together," said Lauren Trombino-Walleser of Heronkind. "People want to know all kinds of things, of course. They want to know what's going to happen in the year ahead, they want to know about love, their career."

Combining food with astrology

That curiosity, paired with the appetite for some delicious bites, brings all the elements together.

"People tend to unite around food, wine and things like tarot and astrology, so it's just been a natural fit from the beginning," said Trombino-Walleser.

Mason said her goal is to make anyone who walks through the door feel like a wine or cheese expert, a place where people can step out of their comfort zone.

"We're all about trying things new," said Mason. "You don't have to like everything that we have but sort of putting yourself out there and trying new things with a group of friends is always really fun and it's a nice activity here in Boston."