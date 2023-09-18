Broncos claim Ronnie Perkins off Patriots' practice squad

Matthew Judon gives his honest assessment of the 0-2 New England Patriots

FOXBORO -- Ronnie Perkins is leaving New England without ever playing a snap for the Patriots.

Bill Belichick drafted Perkins in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, but the edge rusher was never able to make New England's active roster. Now he'll get a fresh start in Denver, with the Broncos claiming Perkins off New England's practice squad on Monday, according to NFL Network's Tom Peliserro.

Perkins was inactive for the majority of his rookie season before landing on Injured Reserve in December. He spent all of the 2022 season on IR, before appearing in just one preseason game for the Pats this summer.

At least the Patriots hit on their three of their first four picks in the 2021 draft. New England took quarterback Mac Jones in the first round, defensive tackle Christian Barmore in the second round, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round that year.

The 0-2 Broncos aren't expected to have veteran defensive end Frank Clark over the next few weeks as he deals with a hip injury. Perkins could potentially make his NFL debut when Denver visits the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.