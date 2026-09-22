A broken powered wheelchair left a Massachusetts man stranded. Getting it fixed is a bigger problem.

Conor Healy's motorized wheelchair is more than a way to get around. It is his lifeline.

But months ago, his wheelchair stopped working, leaving him in a manual chair with no way to get around on his own.

"It's very debilitating," Healy, 42, of Concord, Massachusetts, told WBZ-TV's I-Team. "I can't live the life that I'm accustomed to living or that I want to live because of not having the chair."

"It's an extension of his body," said Healy's mother, Joan. "It allows him to use his phone, it allows him to use his iPad, to read on his iPad, all the things that are difficult for him to access having cerebral palsy his whole life."

Conor Healy in his replacement wheelchair with his mother Joan and WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca. CBS Boston

The I-Team has learned that Healy is not alone. A 2022 U.S. PIRG Education Fund report called Stranded found that wheelchair repairs can take months, in part because of required insurance approval and a shortage of qualified technicians.

For the people who depend on motorized wheelchairs, delays can leave them bedridden or dependent on caregivers.

"It puts wheelchair users in a bit of a chokehold," said Destiny Maxam, an advocate who uses a wheelchair herself. "It's frustrating. We're so sick of being stuck waiting."

The delays in getting the repairs often mean a decline in health and mental well-being.

"Imagine if you just sat in the same position all day, which is what he's doing now. Which is not good for one's body at all," Joan Healy said of her son.

"It's affecting his ability to eat," she added. "It's been very challenging."

For weeks, she tried to get National Seating and Mobility, the company that services her son's wheelchair, to repair it. Frustrated, she contacted the I-Team's Call for Action.

"We feel so alone, but yet I knew that we're not alone," she said. "We always have watched you. We've always watched WBZ. We're going to email and see if we can get some help."

After the I-Team contacted National Seating and Mobility, the company offered Healy a motorized loaner chair. The loaner isn't perfect and is not customized for his disabilities, but it has helped.

"I mean, not ideal, but I have a little more mobility than I had," Healy said.

"The answer was no until you got involved, and then all of a sudden, they had not one, but two loaners," his mother said.

National Seating and Mobility sent this statement to the I-Team:

National Seating & Mobility cares deeply about our clients. Although we are unable to share specific details related to any client because of HIPAA regulations and privacy practices, we can confirm that we have been in direct communication with this client and are working to get the situation resolved as quickly as possible.

In the complex rehabilitation technology (CRT) industry, every client's situation and needs are unique, including their prescribed care, health care benefits coverage and customized mobility solutions. We are required to closely follow healthcare and funding protocols to secure the necessary approvals for the equipment and services we provide to our clients - and a number of challenges within those practices often affect repair timelines and loaner chair availability. We are dedicated to working with consumers and other partners to improve the repair process and are committed to providing quality care for our clients because it is the right thing to do.

Healy's insurance company, UnitedHealthcare, denied coverage for repairs to his existing wheelchair. It did approve coverage for a new chair, but his family said customizing and obtaining the chair would take months or longer.

"We understand how important reliable mobility equipment is for Mr. Healy and are sorry for the challenges he has experienced," a UnitedHealthcare spokesperson said in a statement.

"UnitedHealthcare is helping resolve this matter as quickly as possible working with the family and the medical equipment provider to expedite a resolution. We remain committed to doing all we can to ensure Mr. Healy is comfortable and able to maintain his independence."

In the meantime, proposed federal and Massachusetts legislation would address some of the delays by requiring wheelchair repairs to be completed within 10 days and, in certain cases, eliminating the need for prior insurance authorization.

If you have a consumer issue, reach out to the I-Team's Call for Action at 617-787-7070 or email wbzcallforaction@cbs.com.