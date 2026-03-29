Sleeping man grazed by bullet during police shootout with suspect in Brockton, Massachusetts

A man who was sleeping inside a Brockton, Massachusetts home was grazed by a bullet as police outside the house exchanged gunfire with a suspect early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. on Moraine Street.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's office said that two Brockton police officers were chasing a 2025 white Lexus. The car spun out at the intersection of Moraine and Spring streets.

According to the DA, the 44-year-old driver who was the only person in the Lexus got out and immediately starting shooting at the two officers. Investigators said the man was shooting over the roof of his car.

Both officers got out of their cruiser and returned fire at the man, the DA said. Police shot the suspect once in the shoulder.

During the shootout, the 71-year-old sleeping man who was sleeping nearby in his home was grazed in the arm by one of the bullets. The man called 911 after the shooting and was taken to Boston Medical Center in Brockton with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was also taken to Boston Medical Center, but then brought to a hospital in Boston for additional treatment.

Both officers were taken to South Shore Hospital as a precaution.

Responding officers found a gun on the ground outside a home on Moraine Street. The DA said the serial number was "obliterated."

The shooting remains under investigation.

No additional details on the incident are currently available.