Watch CBS News
Local News

Brockton man admits he fraudulently took $1.5M in COVID relief funds

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Brockton man admits he fraudulently took $1.5M in COVID relief funds
Brockton man admits he fraudulently took $1.5M in COVID relief funds 00:28

BROCKTON -- A Brockton man has admitted he cheated the government out of $1.5 million in COVID aid. The US Attorney's Office said 59-year-old Joao Mendes agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud. 

Investigators said between June and September 2020, he submitted fraudulent loan applications and fake tax records to get government loans. 

They said he used the money to buy cryptocurrency or transfer the funds to other accounts.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 25, 2022 / 5:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.