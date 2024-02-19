4 Brockton School Committee members call for Massachusetts National Guard to end "chaos" at high school

BROCKTON – Four school committee members asking the Massachusetts National Guard to help with security issues at Brockton High School say students are "causing chaos" and disrupting the learning environment too often.

School committee members Joyce Asack, Tony Rodrigues, Ana Oliver and Claudio Gomes held a press conference Monday to discuss their request.

"We do need to take our schools back into control and make sure our students have a safe learning environment," Rodrigues said. "Because what's going on at the high school is disheartening. Kids are losing precious learning time when kids are causing chaos."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey issued a statement Sunday saying she is "committed to ensuring that schools are safe and supportive environments." Healey added that she has been in touch with local officials about the concerns at Brockton High School.

Last month, several teachers offered a tearful plea for assistance at a school committee meeting. The teachers said there have been multiple fights at the high school recently.

"We're not asking them to deploy a whole army to our school. We're asking for support," Oliver said.

Gomes said other schools in the state have been dealing with similar issues.

"I know the first thought that comes to mind when you hear National Guard is uniform and arms. That's not the case," Gomes said. "They're people like us. They're educated, they're trained. We just need their assistance right now. We need more staff to support our staff, and help the students learn, have a safe environment. That's the case for us. We need the hands. And they have it, so why not provide their assistance?"

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan opposes the proposal.