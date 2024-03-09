Brockton Drama Club feels "good vibes" with win a state semifinals

BROCKTON - The Brockton High School Drama Club will be headed to the Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild's finals.

The club took center stage Saturday at the statewide semifinals.

"I'm so excited. All the schools that have been here so far - they have brought the energy; they've brought the good vibes," Brockton Senior Emilia Cabellon said. WBZ-TV highlighted the Brockton Drama Club earlier this week to show the great work some of these amazing students are doing.

Over the past year, the school has been in the spotlight because of violence and safety concerns. But Principal Kevin McCaskill said there are more positive things happening inside these school walls than people realize. "And it's just not from the drama program. It's the music program; it's academically. So these opportunities show to really showcase to the public this is what is going on at Brockton Public Schools - and Brockton High School, in particular - but yet, we know we still have work to do."

A total of 42 schools from across the state are competing March 9-10. Fourteen of them will move on to the finals.

"I am proud, of not only all the students of Brockton High, but all of the semifinalists from all the state," Drama Club Director Robert Hogan said.

The students have been working hard all year and trying their best to eliminate all of the distractions. They said they would love to be recognized for the positive impact they are making in the school and in the community.

"A win would just mean a lot to our program, especially because we've been all working so, so hard to be recognized," Brockton Senior Steven Nascimento said.



Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild Finalists

Andover High School - "Into the Sun, With Certainty"

Boston Latin School - "PLEASE LEAVE (a message)"

Brockton High School - "Charley's Aunt"

Everett High School - "Augusta and Noble"

Framingham High School - "The Heart of Robin Hood"

Joseph Case High School - "Icarus"

Leominster High School - "The Unravelling"

Milton High School - "Nora's Lost"

North Reading High School - "Much Ado About Nothing"

Peabody Veterans Memorial High School - "The Whale"

Sharon High School - "Middletown"

St. John's Prep - "Nothing/Something"

Wayland High School - "The Everyday Adventures of Harriet Handleman (Super Genius)"

Westford Academy - "Disgraced"