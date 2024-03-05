Brockton High School's Drama Club shines a positive light on embattled school district

BROCKTON - Students in the Brockton High Drama Club are having the time of their lives while they hone their acting skills.

"It's really such a welcoming environment, and ever since I set foot into the program, I felt loved and appreciated," senior Steven Nasciamento said.

The students are rehearsing for the Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild's State Competition. For the competition, they'll present "Charley's Aunt," an 1892 farce.

"I love how much fun it is. It just keeps going, and it's just joke after joke after joke," senior Giana Lamarre said.

Levity that's needed for a school that's been in the spotlight because of violence and safety concerns have had some school committee members for the National Guard to be brought in.

"The Drama Club always brings a light onto the school. It's just such a positive environment, and it always shines a bright light. I'd say it's very needed," Giana said.

Brockton High School's Drama Club will perform "Charley's Aunt" in the Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild's statewide competition. Brockton High School

One of the reasons why the club has been so successful year after year is because of its teacher Robert Hogan, a former Brockton High School graduate and now director of the program. "I think there is a lot of heart in this group of kids that we're working with. You know, they're sensitive; they're compassionate; they work collaboratively together," Hogan.

Over the past 11 years, the Drama Club has been a finalist in the state competition nine times, taking home the title in 2019.

"I have a lot of hope in this crew, this team. Everyone has a lot of heart and dedication, so I really think we can make it all the way to finals again this year," senior Emilia Cavelion said.

The students say they love being on stage because it creates a sense of camaraderie and a sense of family. but they're also building confidence that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

Hogan said he wants his students to know they are making a difference: "They make this city proud and they are champions."