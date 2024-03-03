Keller @ Large: Could Massachusetts take over Brockton schools?

BROCKTON – Amid a series of issues at Brockton schools, could Massachusetts state officials move to take over control?

Massachusetts education secretary Pat Tutwiler told WBZ-TV that there are no current plans for a takeover in the near future.

Apparent financial mismanagement has resulted in budget cuts that have impacted student safety to the point where four members of the school committee asked unsuccessfully for Gov. Maura Healey to send in the Massachusetts National Guard.

Tuesday night a special meeting to discuss issues ended abruptly amid squabbling between officials.

Tutwiler was asked about the potential state takeover of Brockton schools.

"Not at this point," he said. "What I would say is you have a perfect storm of challenges that lead to the kinds of issues that we see happening at Brockton High School. You've got some instability in leadership. You've got some challenges financially. That has sort of opened up to culture challenges at the high school that we're seeing in real ways, particularly before February break."

Tutwiler said that while there are issues currently, the high school has a "strong principal," the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has stepped in with supports on the financial side, and the state is already offering curriculum and instruction support.

"I would say while they are struggling right now, there is a path forward," Tutwiler said.

Keller @ Large: Part 2