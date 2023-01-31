Former employee Luis Soto wanted for deadly shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree store

BROCKTON - Police are looking for a Dollar Store worker who they say shot two men, killing one of them, at the store in Brockton Tuesday.

Luis Soto Plymouth County D.A.

Officers were called to store on North Montello Street around 1:30 p.m. and found the wounded men. Police said they were shot by 32 year-old Luis Soto, a former employee, who took off after the shooting.

Police investigate a shooting at Dollar Tree in Brockton. CBS Boston

Both men were rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital where one of them died. He was identified Wednesday as 38-year-old Dongbin Pyon of East Boston. There's no word yet on the other man's condition.

Police said they have found Soto's car, but he's to be considered "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information should call Massachusetts State Police or Brockton Police.