Brockton City Council votes to ban camping on public property, with $200-a-day fines

BROCKTON - The Brockton City Council on Tuesday voted 7-4 to ban camping on public property and take down homeless encampments.

City Councilor Jeffrey Thompson, who filed the ordinance, said business owners in downtown Brockton are considering moving out of the city because of the encampments.

"Right now, our residents are fearful when they walk by an encampment on their way to work or on their way to school," he said.

Ordinance to ban camping in Brockton

The ordinance says camping would not be allowed on city sidewalks, streets, parks or under bridges. Any campsites blocking sidewalks or roadways would be subject to immediate removal.

The city would post signs saying that camping on public property is illegal. Violators will get a written warning for the first offense, and then could be fined $200 per day for subsequent offenses.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that camping bans targeting homeless encampments are not considered a cruel and unusual punishment.

"This ordinance does not target a class of people," Thompson said. "It targets unlawful behavior. it will be enforced humanely and respectfully."

The council also voted to ban loitering in public places with a $50 fine for violators.

Opposition to camping ban in Brockton

City councilors who spoke out against the camping ban said it would not solve the homelessness problem in the city.

"Before we vote for this, somebody must convince me we have a Plan B for those folks," Councilor Maria Tavares said.

Councilor Jean Bradley Derenoncourt predicted "there will be unexpected consequences and it's an opportunity for a lawsuit."

"Do not use the homeless people as a reason why the city is upside-down," he said. "We have a moral obligation to help those who are not able to help themselves."

The ordinance still has to be signed into law by Mayor Robert Sullivan, but even if he doesn't, the city council has the votes to override him.