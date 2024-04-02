Brockton woman "ambushed" in driveway during apparent murder-suicide, DA says

BROCKTON – Investigators say a woman was ambushed in the driveway of her Brockton home and killed during an apparent murder-suicide.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Ash Street.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said 56-year-old Sheron Trowers was shot multiple times in the driveway after returning home from a trip to Jamaica. She was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital but died from her injuries.

Trowers' luggage could be seen in the driveway surrounded by police tape after the shooting.

Cruz said that after allegedly shooting Trowers in the driveway, 61-year-old Carlos Brown died by suicide inside the house.

According to Cruz, there was a past history of domestic violence at the home. It is not clear if Trowers and Brown were married, Cruz said.

Carole Wright has lived across the street from the home for about 45 years. She said Trowers and Brown lived there for about 10 years.

"They fought a lot. I called the police once because she was in the driveway screaming 'Someone call the police, someone call the police.' So I called the police. He was so mad at me that I just dissociated from them and never talked to them again," Wright said. "Every once in a while you could hear them hollering at each other. I didn't know it would come to this. It's a horrible, awful, awful, awful thing."

Anyone in a potentially dangerous relationship is urged to contact SafeLink, a statewide toll-free domestic violence hotline, by calling (877) 785-2020.