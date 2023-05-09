Bristol County creates new position to improve inmate care

DARTMOUTH - The Bristol County Sheriff's Office is adding a new position that they hope will improve inmate care.

The director of Inmate Services will report directly to the sheriff and oversee anything having to do with inmate care, including medical services, mental health services, food, re-entry into the community, substance abuse programs and other services.

Sheriff Paul Heroux said he hopes the position will help to reduce recidivism.

"Currently, there is no strategic approach. This position, and the reorganization under it, changes that," Sheriff Heroux said. "My goal is to have a continuum of care starting at the time of admission. This position is critical to that mission. While inmates are in our custody, we want them bettering themselves by taking classes, participating in rehabilitation programs, and learning new skills. When they leave our custody, we want to connect them with housing, health care and employment. The director of Inmate Services will drive our decisions, our staff, and our inmates toward these goals."

The job description is posted on the Bristol County Sheriff's Office website.