Bridgewater Little League team raises money for teen battling cancer

BRIDGEWATER - Criss-crossing the baseball stands at Bridgewater's Legion Field, this little league team is the picture of neighbors helping neighbors.

"We're trying to save up some money so we can help Kylie fight off her cancer when she goes to the hospitals," said 11-year-old Patrick Kelly.

They're collecting donations, selling bracelets, and organizing a bake sale for a family just like their own.

"I'm friends with her brother and she used to be my babysitter," said 12-year-old Marcus Camara.

Kylie Witkus is 19. This spring she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"My husband and I have lived here our whole lives and it's always been our home. We can't believe the sense of community. It really is a village. I can't believe the support we've gotten," said mother Meghan Witkus.

The coach wanted to teach these kids a lesson bigger than baseball. A lesson they could take with them for their lives.

"The coaches and I want to make you better baseball players yes, but better people. How do we be better to our family? To our friends? To the community?" said coach Matt Gavigan.

Kylie Witkus CBS Boston

"It has made me proud. This is like the first thing I've ever done to help someone in our community, and it brings us closer," said 12-year-old Avion Ginty.

With all of this support behind them, the Witkuses can focus on their girl. The best news? Her chemo is working.

"I just got my midway PET scan and the PET scan was clear. There's no cancer left," she said.

And can you believe this incredible Kylie just completed her freshman year of college commuting back and forth for cancer treatment.

"We've felt every single prayer. I swear she's the walking definition of prayers answered," mom Meghan added.

Kylie will celebrate the end of chemotherapy in July, then she'll receive immunotherapy treatment through the fall.