Bridge dedicated in honor of slain Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesna
WEYMOUTH - A bridge on Route 18 was dedicated to Sergeant Michael Chesna on Saturday.
Chesna was attacked with a rock and killed with his own gun after responding to a call for an erratic driver in Weymouth on July 15, 2018. An elderly woman who lived nearby was also killed during the incident.
The bridge goes over the commuter rail tracks and provides a path to South Shore Hospital and Weymouth Police Station.
Emanuel Lopes is charged in Chesna's death. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
Chesna is survived by his wife and two young children.
"Sgt. Chesna embodied the qualities of strength and principle that we all want to see in those who protect our community. Through this memorial and others, we will continue to celebrate his life, carry on his legacy, and thank those who serve us today," said State Sen. Patrick O'Connor
