Watch CBS News
Local News

Bridge dedicated in honor of slain Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesna

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WEYMOUTH - A bridge on Route 18 was dedicated to Sergeant Michael Chesna on Saturday.

Chesna was attacked with a rock and killed with his own gun after responding to a call for an erratic driver in Weymouth on July 15, 2018. An elderly woman who lived nearby was also killed during the incident.

The bridge goes over the commuter rail tracks and provides a path to South Shore Hospital and Weymouth Police Station.

Emanuel Lopes is charged in Chesna's death. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Chesna is survived by his wife and two young children.

"Sgt. Chesna embodied the qualities of strength and principle that we all want to see in those who protect our community. Through this memorial and others, we will continue to celebrate his life, carry on his legacy, and thank those who serve us today," said State Sen. Patrick O'Connor

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 6:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.