Bridge dedicated in honor of slain Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesna

WEYMOUTH - A bridge on Route 18 was dedicated to Sergeant Michael Chesna on Saturday.

Chesna was attacked with a rock and killed with his own gun after responding to a call for an erratic driver in Weymouth on July 15, 2018. An elderly woman who lived nearby was also killed during the incident.

Today @MassGovernor Baker @MassLtGov Polito @MassDOT Sec Tesler dedicate Sgt Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge;bridge completed as part of $78 M Weymouth-Abington Rt 18 Reconst & Widening Proj pic.twitter.com/qVkgT3V1Yg — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) December 3, 2022

The bridge goes over the commuter rail tracks and provides a path to South Shore Hospital and Weymouth Police Station.

Emanuel Lopes is charged in Chesna's death. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Great job by The Mass DOT naming the Route 18 Bridge after Sergeant Michael Chesna. Thank you to all involved that helped make this happen. pic.twitter.com/Fn88ODmAn2 — Fred Happel (@HappelAtLarge) December 3, 2022

Chesna is survived by his wife and two young children.

"Sgt. Chesna embodied the qualities of strength and principle that we all want to see in those who protect our community. Through this memorial and others, we will continue to celebrate his life, carry on his legacy, and thank those who serve us today," said State Sen. Patrick O'Connor