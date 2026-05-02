Brice Matthews hits 3-run HR, makes leaping catch in Astros' 6-3 win over Red Sox

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

Brice Matthews hit a three-run homer and made a leaping catch at the center-field wall to rob Willson Contreras of a hit that spoiled a potentially big inning, leading the Houston Astros to a 6-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Houston's Christian Walker added a solo homer, three hits and two RBIs before leaving the game in the ninth inning after getting hit in the head by a fastball from Tyler Samaniego. Walker walked to the dugout after being hit and after the game was checked by a doctor and said he expects to be in the lineup on Sunday.

The Astros rebounded from a loss in the series opener Friday for just their third win in eight games.

Houston starter Spencer Arrighetti (4-0) gave up a run over five innings. He's allowed two or fewer runs in each of his four starts since being called up from Triple-A on April 15.

Bryan King pitched the ninth for his second save.

Connelly Early (2-2) was tagged for six hits and five runs in four innings. The 24-year-old lefty had been Boston's most consistent starter, giving up three runs or less in five of his previous six starts.

With the Astros leading 1-0, Matthews sent a fastball from Early into the second row of the Green Monster seats.

Walker hit his into the Monster seats too, making it 6-0 in the fifth.

Matthews' grab came on Contreras' sacrifice fly in the fifth, spoiling the rally that ended when Trevor Story struck out with the bases loaded.

That catch was one of four stellar defensive plays by the Astros. Right fielder Cam Smith made a jumping catch on a sixth-inning fly before shortstop Carlos Correa dove to snag a liner on the next batter. Third baseman Isaac Paredes dove to his right and made a one-hop throw from his knees to first.

Up next

Red Sox LHP Ranger Suarez (2-2, 3.09 ERA) is set to start the finale of the series Sunday. Cody Bolton (0-1, 5.79) is scheduled to start for Houston.