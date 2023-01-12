I-Team sources: Video shows Brian Walshe near dumpster in Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT - Police have been collecting video evidence from several places Brian Walshe visited after his wife Ana's disappearance.

Sources tell the I-Team investigators have video of Walshe near a liquor store dumpster in Swampscott. Vinnin Liquors is located across the street from his mother's condominium.

Sources say no physical evidence was found at that location.

Prosecutors said Ana Walshe was last seen the morning of January 1. Later that afternoon, Brian Walshe, who has been charged with misleading investigators, said he went to visit his mother in Swampscott.

He told investigators he "got lost" driving to his mother's house and it takes him about 20-30 minutes longer than usual to get there. He said he didn't use GPS because he was missing his cell phone.

While in Swampscott, Walshe told police he ran errands for his mother at CVS and Whole Foods. A prosecutor said in court that there are no receipts or surveillance video showing him in those stores.

At a trash facility in Peabody, I-Team sources said trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug and used cleaning supplies were found.

Brian Walshe is being held on $500,000 bail.