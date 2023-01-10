"He was not trustworthy": Friend of Brian Walshe's family speaks about his past

Brian Walshe had falling out with father over money, family friend says

BOSTON - A friend of the father of Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of misleading the investigation into the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walsh, told WBZ that Brian has a history of manipulative behavior.

"He was not trustworthy. He did some things that were shameful and horrible to someone he really cared about," said the friend speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The friend says Brian grew up well-behaved but entitled.

"Brian was not like other young people. He was always dressed in Armani and penny loafers when he was like 13. I never saw him in dungarees. He just wanted the finest things in life," he said.

He claims Brian and his father, Thomas Walshe, had a falling out after Brian stole money from Thomas. Court documents also mention the alleged theft.

"Brian R. Walshe had absconded with almost one million dollars from Dr. Thomas Walshe in prior years," wrote Brian's cousin, Andrew Walshe, in an affidavit related to a probate case over the elder Walshe's estate.

Thomas Walshe, the former Chief of Neurology at Brigham and Women's Hospital, died in 2018. According to court documents, Thomas cut Brian out of the Will. Brian is accused of destroying the will, appointing himself the personal representative of his father's estate, and liquidating, "Over one hundred thousand dollars from bank accounts in the name of Thomas

Walshe," court documents state.

In 2021, Brian was convicted of fraud for stealing a friend's Andy Warhol painting and selling them as well as fake versions of them.