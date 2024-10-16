Brenden Schooler honored for commitment to those with special needs

WRENTHAM -- New England Patriots' special teamer Brenden Schooler received a standing ovation in a full function room at Wrentham's Lake Pearl on Tuesday evening. But it wasn't for anything he has done on the football field.

Instead, those cheers were for what he cares about when no cameras are rolling: His quiet commitment to individuals with special needs. Schooler was presented with the Hockomock YMCA's Legends Award for his work with children and adults with special needs.

"I can't help but smile," Schooler told WBZ-TV. "Seeing these guys and girls and the joy and excitement you see on their face by stepping in a room with them. They don't really care what do you do for a living or who you are, but the fact that you get to go spend time with them, quality time to hang out and let them be them."

For 19 years, the Legends Ball has made the Integration Initiative possible. These programs through the Hockomock Area YMCA help neighbors of all abilities get healthier by exercising, happier by meeting friends, and practice independence and social skills that impact the rest of their lives.

"Especially as they get older, they're out of the public schools, they need a place to go. A place to belong," explained Hockomock area YMCA CEO Jim Downs.

Swimming, sports, sailing and singing are just some of the more than 30 free programs available to some 1,800 individuals of all abilities.

"It's a true honor to not only come to this event but to be recognized just for doing stuff I like to do. It really makes my heart happy," Schooler said.

Several of Schooler's Patriots teammates were at Tuesday's event, including receiver DeMario Douglas, cornerback Jonathan Jones, and kicker Joey Slye.

This isn't the first time Schooler has been honored this year. He was also awarded the Ron Burton Community Service Award before the season kicked off.

The 27-year-old has been a staple of New England's special teams unit since signing with New England as an undrafted free-agent in 2022. Last week, he reportedly signed a three-year extension with the Patriots.