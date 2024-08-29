Patriots' Brenden Schooler receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots kick off each new season with the annual Patriots Premiere at Gillette Stadium, which culminates with the team giving out the Ron Burton Community Service Award. On Wednesday night, safety and special teams standout Brenden Schooler became the 22nd Patriots player to bring home the illustrious award.

The award is given annually to a player who displays outstanding commitment to giving back to the community, which was always a priority for the late, great Ron Burton. Not only was he the first player drafted by the Patriots, but Burton was always recognized and celebrated for his dedication to the world outside of football.

As good as Schooler has been on special teams since joining the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2022, he has been even better in the community. When presenting Schooler with the award on Wednesday -- along with the family of Burton, including WBZ-TV's own Steve and Paul Burton -- Patriots owner Robert Kraft highlighted Schooler's enthusiasm to participate in as many community events as he can. He also spoke of the strong relationships that Schooler has formed with all of those he meets at the events, particularly young cancer patients during hospital visits.

"From the time Brenden arrived in New England, he has eagerly volunteered to participate in every possible community initiative we support," said Kraft. "Brenden's most impressive community quality is the depth of the relationships he builds with those he meets. He frequently keeps in touch with many of the young cancer patients he has met during his hospital visits and is always very personable and engaged when volunteering for our community events. He has been a special Patriots ambassador, positively impacting the lives of others. We look forward to many more years of his contributions, both on and off the field."

"It's just being able to be a good person and use your platform," Schooler told WBZ-TV's Steve Burton. "Just being able to positively impact somebody is all I need."

Past recipients of the Ron Burton Community Service Award are Jonathan Jones (2023), Deatrich Wise Jr. (2022), Lawrence Guy (2021), David Andrews (2020), Kyle Van Noy (2019), Joe Cardona (2018), Jordan Richards (2017), Rob Gronkowski (2016), Nate Solder (2015), Devin McCourty (2014), Matthew Slater (2013), Zoltan Mesko (2012), Jerod Mayo (2011), Vince Wilfork (2010), Kevin Faulk (2009), Larry Izzo (2008), Ty Warren (2007), Jarvis Green (2006), Matt Light (2005), Troy Brown (2004) and Joe Andruzzi (2003).