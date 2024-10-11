Patriots reportedly sign Brenden Schooler to 3-year extension

What can we expect from Patriots Drake Maye in first career NFL start?

What can we expect from Patriots Drake Maye in first career NFL start?

What can we expect from Patriots Drake Maye in first career NFL start?

FOXBORO -- Brenden Schooler will be leading the charge on special teams for the Patriots for the foreseeable future. The Patriots signed their special-teams ace to a three-year contract extension on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Schooler's new deal is worth $9 million with $3.6 million in guaranteed money, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who was first to report the extension Friday afternoon. The contract could be worth up to $10.5 million if Schooler hits incentives.

Schooler, 27, was in the final year of his rookie contract and set to become a restricted free agent after the season. His new deal will keep him in New England through the 2027 season.

Bill Belichick signed Schooler as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Texas. A safety in college, he embraced a role on New England's special teams and learned under longtime team captain Matthew Slater. He's appeared in 38 games for the Patriots over his three NFL season, racking up 32 tackles and three fumble recoveries.

Schooler already has five tackles through five games this season, and blocked a punt in last week's 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Tune in to Patriots-Texans on WBZ-TV -- your television home of the New England Patriots! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay (which you can also stream on CBSBoston.com), kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and after the game stick around for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!