Breastfed babies may do better in school

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Breast milk has many benefits for developing babies and a new study finds that premature babies who are breastfed tend to do better in school, according to research out of Harvard.

Children who were born prematurely are more likely to have academic difficulties and attention disorders. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital looked at 586 babies born at less than 33 weeks gestation and found that a higher intake of mother's milk was associated with higher performance IQ and higher reading and math scores by age 7. Children who consumed more breastmilk also experienced fewer ADHD symptoms.

The study did not prove that breastfeeding directly led to improved academic performance, but there appeared to be an association.  

