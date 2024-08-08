Drug used to treat nausea could help prevent breast cancer from spreading, study says

Study on mice shows anti-nausea drug may help stop the spread of breast cancer

Study on mice shows anti-nausea drug may help stop the spread of breast cancer

Study on mice shows anti-nausea drug may help stop the spread of breast cancer

BOSTON - A drug used to treat nausea could be used in the fight against breast cancer.

In a new study published in Nature, researchers at Rockefeller University discovered that activation of sensory nerves in breast tumors promotes cancer growth and its spread to other parts of the body.

They also found that an FDA-approved anti-nausea drug called aprepitant could disrupt this pathway and prevent the growth and spread of breast cancer in mice. They said this discovery could pave the way to new treatments in humans.